Xiaomi teases a new selfie centric smartphone series in India

According to media invites and Xiaomi's tweets, the company is gearing up to launch a brand new smartphone series in India on November 2. The images hint at selfie-centric smartphones from Xiaomi. That being said, there is barely any information out there about what exactly Xiaomi has in store for us, one week from now.

The media invites include an image that features a bolt, similar to what we’ve seen during the launch of MIUI 9. Some rumours suggest that Xiaomi could be launching MIUI 9 tailored for Indian users, but going by the images tweeted out by one of Xiaomi India’s official Twitter handles, it looks like there is more to it than just MIUI 9.

The tweet goes,

Your best self is within you! Coming your way is a brand new series on November 2! RT if you're ready to see your best self #YourBestSelfie pic.twitter.com/Jkkyp7Yl64October 26, 2017

In addition to this, Xiaomi has also posted on its official forums that this brand new series “includes something you have been impatiently waiting for”. What this news series is about is anyone’s guess at the moment – there are no new Xiaomi phones that have been launched in China recently and are due for an Indian launch. It is possible that Xiaomi may introduce an entirely new series of devices in India (instead of China, this time), just like it did with the Mi A1, but there’s no concrete information about this by the rumour mills either.

Additionally, Xiaomi VP and Xiaomi India MD, Manu Kumar Jain has teased that the launch of "the best selfie smartphone" is imminent.

Brace yourself, the best selfie smartphone is coming soon! A brand new series 🤗RT if you are excited!#YourBestSelfie pic.twitter.com/YSysiqoosEOctober 26, 2017

Xiaomi’s forum post does reveal that the company will post new teasers daily, so we should know more in the coming days.