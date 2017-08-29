Xiaomi Redmi 4A now has a 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM variant in India

Xiaomi Redmi 4A has just a new, more powerful avatar. The entry level Android smartphone was first launched in India on March 2017 and since then it has been selling like hot cakes. Priced at Rs. 5999, the Redmi 4A came with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage, and now, its new version offers 3 GB of RAM and 32GB of memory for an extra Rs. 1000.

Xiaomi Redmi 4A (3GB/32GB) specifications

The new model of the Redmi 4A shares the exact same specs with its lower variant. You will get a 5-inch HD (1280 x 720) display surrounded by a premium polycarbonate body. Under the hood, the phone has got the quad-core Snapdragon 425 chipset. This entry-level SoC has four Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 1.4 GHz each along with an Adreno 308 GPU.

Moving on to the memory department, the upgraded version of the Redmi 4A sports 3GB of RAM and 32GB of memory. You may also add a microSD card up to 128GB through the handset’s hybrid SIM slot.

Speaking of the software, the phone should run MIUI 8 on top of Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow. However, Xiaomi may also upgrade the Android version to Nougat.

There is a 13 MP primary camera at the back of the Redmi 4A which is actually quite great considering the mobile’s price range. A 5 MP front shooter is present to serve your selfie needs.

Coming to connectivity, Xiaomi’s entry level handset is quite extensive indeed. The Redmi 4A supports 4G LTE, VoLTE, ViLTE, Bluetooth v4.1, Wi-Fi, GPS, and other standard features. The phone also rocks an infrared emitter which makes it capable of remote controlling day to day appliances. All of this is powered by a 3120mAh battery.

Xiaomi Redmi 4A (3GB/32GB) availability and price

As with every lower class and middle-class Xiaomi devices, the Redmi 4A will also be available via flash sales. The 3 GB / 32 GB variant shall be first sold on 31st August, sharp at 12 noon. Talking about the price, the upgraded version of the popular budget handset costs just Rs. 6999.