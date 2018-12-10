Xiaomi Poco F1 gets a permanent price cut

Xiaomi claims that it has sold 700,000 units of the Poco F1 smartphone in India, and to celebrate, has announced a permanent price cut of Rs 1000, applicable on all variants of the device. The announcement came via company's Twitter handle yesterday.

POCO Fans, the celebrations are on! We're marking the 700K user milestone with the permanent price of ₹1000 off across all variants of #POCOF1! Get the true #MasterOfSpeed exclusively on https://t.co/DREiXV90LG, @Flipkart and at Mi Home stores. pic.twitter.com/hTEeqO1OzODecember 9, 2018

The Poco F1 is touted to be Xiaomi’s most powerful offering in India, being the only one to run on Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line Snapdragon 845 processor. It has been set up as a rival to the OnePlus 6T, which is priced at Rs 37,999 onwards.

Post-cut, the 6GB RAM base variant of the Poco F1 (with internal storage of 64GB) will be available for Rs 19,999. The other two variants- 6GB/128GB, and 8GB/256GB- will be priced at Rs 22,999 and Rs 27,999 respectively. The base variant also now tops the list of most powerful smartphones under Rs 20,000.

The Poco F1 is now the cheapest smartphone powered by the Snapdragon 845. For those unaware, it features a 6.18-inch full HD+notch display with 19:9 aspect ratio and 2246x1080 pixel resolution. At the back is a dual camera setup, with one 12MP Sony IMX363 sensor with dual LED flash, and another 5MP secondary Samdung sensor. The selfie camera features a 20MP sensor and support for IR face unlock. The device has a 4000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 support.

Features AND affordability: the case for a true rivalry with the OnePlus 6T just got stronger.