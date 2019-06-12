Xiaomi Mi Band 4 with AMOLED screen launched in China

After months of speculation and tease, Xiaomi announced the Mi Band 4 in China on Tuesday. Featuring an improved design, the Mi Band 4 has a bigger screen than the Mi Band 3 but perhaps the most striking thing is that it is an RGB display.

The Mi Band 4 also has an NFC variant along with an Avengers limited edition series. The fitness tracker will go on its first sale in China on June 16 but there's no information currently about the availability of the Mi Band 4 in India.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 features and specifications

Image Credits: Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 features a 0.95-inch AMOLED RGB screen with a resolution of 120 x 240 pixels. It is coated with a 2.5D tempered glass for added protection against regular wear and tear. The Band 4 has 39.9% more display area due to the use of a two-layer capacitive touch panel, unlike the previous generation.

The display can be customized with over 77 themes and can be paired with complementing wrist-bands that are offered in various colours. The Mi Band 4 also comes with upgraded sensors in the form of a 6-axis accelerometer which can detect and monitor daily activities such as walking, riding a bicycle, swimming, running and even a bunch of sport and exercises.

It is also certified to work underwater upto 5ATM or 50 meters where it can gauge your swimming speed and stroke rate to provide a comprehensive analysis. The tracker is also equipped with a PPG heart rate monitor which analyses the pulse in real-time and alerts the wearer if it registers unusual activity. The sleep monitoring sensor has also been upgraded to provide a better outlook of your sleeping patterns which can be worked upon to achieve a sound sleep.

The Mi Band 4 also supports Xiaomi's AI assistant in China and offers voice control. It is possible that the company fine-tunes this functionality for Indian users to work with Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa when it launches here.

Xiaomi claims the regular Mi Band 4 can last for 20 days on a single charge while the NFC variant makes do with 15 days before requiring more juice.

Mi Band 4 Avengers Limited Edition model features three customized wrist-bands -- Blue with an insignia of Captain America, Red for Iron Man and Graphite Black with Avengers logo. This collector's edition comes with a certificate, nameplate and an Avengers theme on the band.

The Mi Band 4 starts at CNY169 which roughly translates to Rs 1,695 while the NFC variant is priced at CNY229 (~Rs 2,296). Mi Band 4 Avengers edition will go on sale for CNY349 (~Rs 3,500). We expect Xiaomi to launch it around the same price points when it decides to bring the Mi Band 4 to India.