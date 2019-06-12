RHA MA650i in-ear headphones with Lightning connector launched at Rs 6,999 in India

RHA has announced a new variant of their popular MA650i in-ear earphones for the Indian market. The RHA MA650i with Lightning connector is aimed towards users of Apple iPhone and brings a superior audio listening experience. One of the major benefits of using a dedicated lightning headphone is the added support for calls and audio. Until now, the MA650 was available with a 3.5mm audio jack along with a wireless variant, with Apple users having to make do with either of them.

With the RHA MA650i, users will be able to control call functionality, audio playback, voice inputs and even wake up Siri just at the push of a button. RHA has retained the premium aluminum build from previous models and uses dynamic drivers to provide an enhanced experience.

The in-ear headphones follow RHA's proprietary aerophonic design which reproduces accurate depth and detail during audio playback. The earphones come with a bunch of ear tips of various sizes including a pair of foam based ear tips, along with a carry pouch and clip.

“We designed the MA650i with Lightning to complement the extremely successful existing MA series; combining elements from the MA650 range with Apple’s Lightning connection. The MA650i is an excellent audio companion for iOS devices, pairing RHA’s much-loved design and the renowned audio experience of the existing range with functionality optimized for Apple’s superb range of devices,” said Colum Fraser, Global Marketing Manager, RHA.

RHA MA650i is now available to purchase both from online and offline stores and is priced at Rs 6,999. The variant with 3.5mm input retails for Rs 4,999 while the wireless version can be bought for Rs 7,999. Interested buyers can head over to Headphone Zone which is the official retailer for RHA in India along with Amazon India and Flipkart. The RHA MA650 series is also available in Croma stores and with Apple Premium resellers across India.