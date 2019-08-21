Xiaomi Mi A3 launched in India with triple rear cameras and Android One

Xiaomi has finally upgraded its Android One lineup by bringing the Mi A3 to India. Launched at an event in New Delhi today, here’s everything you need to know about Xiaomi’s latest budget offering.

The Mi A3 comes almost a year after the Mi A2 which was heralded as a camera champion at its time but failed to make a mark in the Indian market. With the A3, Xiaomi is bringing a lot of important upgrades that not only build upon the A2’s shortcomings but also bring it up to pace with the competition.

Xiaomi Mi A3 specifications

The Mi A3 is powered by the recently-announced 11nm Snapdragon 665 chipset paired with 4 or 6GB of RAM. The storage has also been upgraded to the UFS 2.1 standard for faster read and write speeds.

Up on the front, it has a 6.08-inch Super AMOLED display with an HD+ resolution. Xiaomi mentioned that the Mi A3 is one of the few devices in this segment that opts for an AMOLED panel. There is a small dot notch on the top for the front camera. It’s a pretty compact phone from side to side. For biometrics, we get a 7th generation in-display fingerprint scanner.

The Xiaomi Mi A3 has a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera is a 32MP unit. Along with the front and the back of the device, even the camera housing is protected by Gorilla Glass 5.

The battery is rated at 4,030mAh and supports 18W fast charging over USB Type-C. The headphone jack is back again, as well as support for expandable storage.

Xiaomi Mi A3 price in India

In India, the Mi A3 will be available in two configurations. The 4+64GB variant is priced at Rs 12,999 and the 6+128GB model is priced at Rs 15,999. Colour options include Kind Of Grey, Not So Blue and More Than White. Sales commence August 23.