Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra release date, price, specs, news and leaks

The Xiaomi Mi 11's Ultra-sized sibling is set to be announced on March 29, nearly three months to the day since the 'standard' phone was first announced, and we're expecting it to come alongside a Mi 11 Pro and Mi 11 Lite. That'll round the family out to a cheery four phones.

We've heard a few leaks about the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, but some of them seem too implausible to be true - a second screen on the back? Really? This isn't a ZTE phone.

Soon, we'll know all about the Mi 11 Ultra, but until then we'll collect everything we've heard about this upcoming super-phone below, so you get an idea of what to expect on March 29.

Cut to the chase

What is it? A super-premium Xiaomi phone

A super-premium Xiaomi phone When is it out? Launching March 29

Launching March 29 How much will it cost? We've no idea - but probably a lot

There's a Xiaomi launch event scheduled for March 29, and if leaked marketing material is to be believed, the Mi 11 Ultra is one of the phones debuting there.

Well, the marketing material was Chinese, and a separate but simultaneous event is happening there. So maybe the phone will be shown off, but only launched in China.

We've no idea on the price, but it'll likely cost a lot, as our description of the phone as 'super-premium' no doubt suggested. Expect to see a price that's equivalent to over $1,000 / £800 or AU$1,300 at the very least.

It is official 🤩 Xiaomi #Mi11Pro and #Mi11Ultra are launching in China on March 29 pic.twitter.com/uyHi1as64LMarch 23, 2021 See more

Leaks and rumors

We've heard a few Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra rumors, but some of them don't quite seem legitimate.

Case in point, this fake-looking leak showed a phone with a second screen on the back to be used as a viewfinder for selfies, as well as 120x digital zoom on the camera.

We've taken that leak with enough pinches of salt to give us heart problems, so don't get your hopes up. The second screen would ensure the front of the phone wouldn't need a selfie camera, a strategy the Nubia Z20 used, so it's not a completely new idea.

👀 Something BIG on the way from @Xiaomi50MP, 2.8micron super pixel. The world's very first Dual PD Pro. 18 months of research went into this sensor, and it shows. See you on March 29th! pic.twitter.com/rU2N15JHokMarch 24, 2021 See more

Something we know about the Mi 11 Ultra, is that it will have a 50MP main sensor designed by Samsung which hasn't been used in a phone before. The Mi 11 had a 108MP main camera, but this 50MP sensor seems to have a large pixel size, so it could be better for photography.

A popular leaker provided some key Mi 11 Ultra specs. The phone is said to have 2K screen and 120Hz refresh rate (same as the Mi 11), a screen that curves at all four edges. It also apparently has 67W wireless charging which would be the fastest of any smartphone.

Regarding internals, it seems the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra will have the Snapdragon 888 chipset and 12GB RAM - at least, that's according to leaked benchmark tests which show a score lower than the Mi 11.

Xiaomi has confirmed the Mi 11 Ultra will have a new type of battery, made of silicon-oxygen anode, which is apparently thinner than most phone batteries and also supports faster charging. We don't know the capacity though.