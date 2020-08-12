Xiaomi announces MIUI 12 rollout schedule for India

Earlier this year, Xiaomi unveiled MIUI 12 which would roll out to its smartphones soon. Starting today, the update will be available for devices in India.

Phones receiving update in August 2020 Mi 10 Redmi Note 9/ Redmi Note 9 Pro Redmi Note 8/ Redmi Note 8 Pro Redmi Note 7/ Redmi Note 7 Pro

Based on Android 10, MIUI 12 brings multiple new features and optimisations, a visual overhaul across the interface and battery life improvements. Xiaomi smartphones in India will start receiving the update later this month. In the first wave, devices such as the Mi 10, the Redmi Note 9 series, the Redmi Note 8 series and the Redmi Note 7 series will get the OTA update. The rollout schedule for other devices will be announced later.

What's new in MIUI 12

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

Let's start with the visual changes as that's what you're most likely to observe first. All the system-wide animations have been reimagined to feel three-dimensional as well as optimized for higher refresh rates. An app drawer has also been added, which can sort apps by category. Dark mode has also been improved and can now support third-party apps too. This option can be customized within the settings. The quick toggles in the notification shade have also been revamped to highlight the most important options.

Super Wallpapers are another addition which brings NASA's official imagery of Mars to the home screen, lock screen and the ambient display. One of the more useful features is floating windows. Nearly all apps can now be minimized or drawn over other apps to quickly use them and put them away. A single click can trigger the full-screen mode.

As for privacy, there's a new option to strip off the metadata and location data of an image while sharing. Similarly, screenshots can also be automatically deleted after sharing. A new 'private casting' option lets you mirror your screen's content to a TV sans the private information and notification pop-ups. In fact, the casting window can be minimized on the phone to access other apps, without affecting the playback.

An ultra-battery saver mode has also been added which claims to make the phone last for five hours even at just 5% battery life. This is achieved by moving to a simpler interface, limiting background activity and only allowing a few apps to function. India specific features include Panchang, Copy OTP, Smart IRCTC SMS, MIUI SMS Caller ID etc.

There are a few features limited to the Xiaomi Mi 10, such as the Magic Clone shooting mode to create multiple copies of the same person within the image.