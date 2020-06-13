MIUI 12 Pilot testing program for Redmi phones: Here’s how you can register

Xiaomi announced its latest ROM MIUI 12 last month and is now gearing up for the release of a stable build for its budget smartphones. The company is inviting beta testers for its MIUI 12 Pilot Testing program in India for its Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7, and Redmi Note 7S devices.

As per MIUI’s update timeline, flagship devices like Mi 9, Mi 9T, Mi 9T Pro, Redmi K20, and the Redmi K20 Pro are the first in line to receive the update and are scheduled to get the new software update sometime later this month.

Mi fans, calling out all our #RedmiNote8Pro, #RedmiNote7Pro, #RedmiNote7 & #RedmiNote7S users to become a part of pilot testing of #MIUI12.Let us come together & make #MIUI better for everyone. Apply now: https://t.co/xjWP1qECOJRT to spread the word. pic.twitter.com/THs8e4jWJgJune 12, 2020

How to apply for the MIUI 12 Pilot testing program?

The registration for beta testers is open till June 17th and the selected users will get a chance to test the MIUI 12 Global ROM build way ahead of the other users.

To become a MIUI 12 Pilot Tester you need to follow the below process:

Eligibility: Only available for Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7s users

Join the official MIUI Global Stable Beta Testing Recruitment Group on Telegram

Fill the application form

The handful of selected users will then be added to a separate Telegram group for further communication

Before applying to become a Pilot Tester, remember that apart from using the specified Redmi devices, users are expected to be regular and active members of the MIUI community and are expected not to leak details and features during the testing phase.



Via: MI Community