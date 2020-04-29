The first smartphones that will get MIUI 12

Xiaomi recently unveiled the latest version of its Android skin, MIUI 12, in China alongside the Mi 10 Youth Edition smartphone. The company also shortlisted a few phones that will be the first to get this revamped version soon. A total of 40 smartphones will receive the update.

It’s worth noting that the update will be rolled out in three phases and the immediate first batch of phones will get it by the end of June. The second and third batches don’t have a set ETA yet. Also, do not confuse the new Chinese MIUI 12 version with the global version. Both have different roadmaps and Xiaomi hasn’t yet released MIUI 12 for the global audience yet. That said, an official announcement should be on its way in the coming weeks.

Xiaomi devices eligible for MIUI 12

Coming to the first batch of phones, Xiaomi includes its premium roster of devices unsurprisingly as does every hardware manufacturer. The list includes the Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10, Mi 10 Youth Edition (aka Mi 10 Lite Zoom Edition), Mi 9 Pro 5G, Mi 9 Transparent Edition, Mi 9, Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition, Redmi K30 Pro, Redmi K30 5G, Redmi K30, Redmi K20 Pro Premium Edition, Redmi K20 Pro, and Redmi K20.

(Image credit: Xiaomi (China))

Older phones like the Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 will receive the update in the second batch. While the third batch has most Redmi series phones like the Redmi 8, Redmi 8A as can be seen in the official image.

In case you’re in a hurry to see what MIUI 12 looks like, you can install the Chinese closed beta MIUI 12 version on your Indian or global Xiaomi phone. However, Google Play Store and Google Services won’t be available if you do so. The process is fairly simple. You need to have a custom recovery such as TWRP installed on your device. Then, download the ROM for your respective device from here . Once that is done, reboot your Xiaomi smartphone to custom recovery and wipe the cache and install the downloaded ROM.

If you’re new to flashing ROMs, we suggest you wait for the official global version to drop for your device.