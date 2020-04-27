Xiaomi expands the Mi 10 family to the mid-range with the Mi 10 Youth

Xiaomi has added yet another smartphone to the Mi 10 lineup with the launch of Mi 10 Youth edition in China today. Xiaomi has added another member to the Mi 10 family with the affordable Mi 10 Youth edition. Launched in China, it will hope to appeal to those who were disappointed by Xiaomi’s pricing for the Mi 10 series.

The Mi 10 Youth is a Chinese version of of the Mi 10 Lite 5G which was announced recently in Europe. It comes with a few upgrades in the form of a periscope zoom camera. The event was held in China and the company also showcased MIUI 12 features during the launch event.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth features a 6.57-inch Full HD+(2,400 x 1,080) Samsung made AMOLED panel with 60Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, and a peak brightness of 800 nits. It supports HDR10/10+ content, DCI-P3 colour gamut and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 at the front.

The Mi 10 Youth is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 765G 5G enabled chipset clocked at 2.4GHz, and is coupled with Adreno 620 GPU and 5th gen AI engine. It is paired with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS 2.1 storage. It also comes with a liquid cooling system to remove the excess heat.

The device is equipped with a quad-rear camera set-up. A 48MP f/1.79 primary camera, an 8MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera with 120° field-of-view, followed by a macro camera. Over at the front, it houses a 16MP selfie camera within a dew-drop notch.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Xiaomi) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Xiaomi) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Xiaomi)

The rear camera can shoot up to 4K videos at 30fps and slow-mo videos up to 960fps. There is also split Optical Image Stabilization(OIS), Night scene 2.0, AI magic kaleidoscope, vlog mode, moon mode, 5x optical zoom, 10x hybrid zoom, and up to 50x digital zoom among other camera features.

The phone is backed by a 4,160mAh battery and supports 22.5W fast charging over Type-C. It also supports Qualcomm Quick Charge standards along with the USB power delivery fast charging protocol.

The device comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner and also packs in a 3.5mm headphone jack. It runs on the latest MIUI 11 based on Android 10 out of the box. The Mi 10 Youth is just 7.88mm thick and weighs 192 grams.

Other notable features of the device include dual-mode 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g 2.5G and 5G, Bluetooth 5.1, Hi-Res audio, NFC, and an IR blaster.

Mi 10 Lite Pricing

Mi 10 Lite Price in China 6+64GB CNY 2,099 (~Rs 22,600) 6+128GB CNY 2,099 (~Rs 22,600) 8+128GB CNY 2,099 (~Rs 22,600) 8+256GB CNY 2,099 (~Rs 22,600)

you know its the year of expensive smartphones when even the Lite version of Xiaomi flagships start at this price point

It comes in five colour options - green, orange, white, blue, and grey. It is now available in China for pre-order and will go on sale starting April 30th.