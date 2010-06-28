Where to watch the World Cup in 3D

As the world's biggest sporting event progresses through the knock-out stages UK and Eire footy fans are being offered the chance to watch six unmissable games in 3D at cinemas in a number of towns and cities.

Starting on 2 July, SuperVision Media will be showing three of the quarter finals, both semi finals and the final itself on 11 July.

Screenings are expected to be priced at around the same cost as a 3D movie with 3D specs provided by the cinema. Cineworld has confirmed its prices as £15 for adults and £12.50 for children and concessions.

SuperVision Media director daniel Webber says: "If you are not going to South Africa this will be the next best experience you can have." Possibly even better, we think, since it seems unlikely that vuvuzelas will be allowed in the cinemas.

Schedule of games

7.30pm Friday 2nd July - quarter final 2

3pm Saturday 3rd July - quarter final 3

7.30pm Saturday 3rd July - quarter final 4

7.30pm Tuesday 6th July - semi final 1

7.30pm Wednesday 7th July - semi final 2

7.30pm Sunday 11th July - final

Cinemas showing the games in 3D

Ashford - Cineworld

Birmingham Broad St - Cineworld

Bradford - Cineworld - Cineworld

Cardiff - TBC - Cineworld

Castleford - Cineworld

Cheltenham - Cineworld

Cheshire Oaks - Vue

Crawley - Cineworld

Didsbury - Cineworld

Dublin - Cineworld

Dublin O'Connell Street - Savoy

Enfield - Cineworld

London Finchley Road - O2 Centre Vue

London Fulham Road - Cineworld

London Haymarket - Cineworld

Huntingdon - Cineworld

Ipswich - Cineworld

London Leicester Square - Empire

Northampton - Cineworld

Portsmouth - Vue

Rochester - Cineworld

Sheffield - Cineworld

Solihull - Cineworld

London Wandsworth - Cineworld

London West India Quay - Cineworld

Yeovil - Cineworld

Manchester Trafford Centre - Odeon

Gateshead MetroCentre - Odeon

Southampton - Odeon

Birmingham - Odeon

London Covent Garden - Odeon

For more information on Cineworld's screenings see its website: www.cineworld.com.