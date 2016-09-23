Back to school: where and what did the top tech titans study?

You've waved a teary goodbye to your parents, rolled up your Che Guevara poster and packed away your Joy Division vinyl. You're all set for the madness of Freshers Week, as a new wave of university and college students roll out on campus for the first time.

First a degree. Next? International multi-billion dollar business mastery!

That's how it sometimes appears, at least, when you look at the phenomenal rise of the tech industry's most noted winners. But in reality there's no set path to the top – take a look at the varied universities, colleges and courses that propelled tech titans to their super-wealthy positions.

And prepare to be shocked when you learn that, in many cases, dropping out turned out to be just as smart a decision as enrolling in the first place!