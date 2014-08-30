Apple is fighting hard to get old Samsung devices banned from sale

Can't we all just get along?

The legal war between Apple and Samsung has been winding down lately, the mushroom clouds finally receding as the two companies cease their bickering in the dozens of cases they'd filed outside the US.

But the war at home isn't over yet, Apple's latest move reveals.

The house that Steve Jobs built recently appealed a US district court's decision not to grant an injunction against Samsung's sale of several devices that were previously found to be infringing on Apple patents.

Judge Lucy Koh, who's been overseeing this case for years, said Apple can't prove that sale of these Samsung devices harms Apple's bottom line, but Apple clearly disagrees.

What is it good for?

The injunction Apple is seeking would permanently ban Samsung from selling devices including the Samsung Galaxy Nexus, Samsung Galaxy Note, Samsung Galaxy Note 2, Samsung Galaxy S2 and several of its variants, Samsung Galaxy S3, and Samsung Stratosphere.

Apple won the case years ago that says these devices and others do indeed infringe on some Apple patents, but the two companies have continued squabbling ever since.

Nevertheless Judge Koh isn't convinced that Apple will benefit from a ban on the sale of these devices, thanks in part to the profits Apple posted in the third quarter of 2014.

"Apple has not demonstrated that it will suffer irreparable harm to its reputation or goodwill as an innovator without an injunction," Koh wrote in her previous ruling.

Given both parties' proven tenacity, it's unsurprising that Apple would appeal, but here's hoping that this battle comes to a real end soon.

Via CNET