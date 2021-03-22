Where to watch Undone: stream every episode online

Amazon’s first animated original, Undone was one of 2019’s best shows. This series takes us through the life of Alma, who gets into a deadly car crash that helps her realize her ability to manipulate time. As she comes to terms with what’s happening within her, she attempts to uncover the truth about her father’s death.

Air dates: 2019-present Total seasons: 1 (8 episodes) Creators: Kate Purdy, Raphael Bob-Waksberg Cast: Rosa Salazar, Angelique Cabral, Bob Odenkirk, Constance Marie, Siddharth Dhananjay

Fair warning, watch Undone at your own risk, because it doesn’t have a second season yet, and you’ll definitely want more than 8 episodes of this masterpiece. This show comes from the creators of Bojack Horseman, so you can expect psychological complexity, but what truly stands out is the visuals.

Undone’s visuals are a result of rotoscoping, a difficult animation technique in which actors are filmed and then drawn over by animators. This type of animation creates visuals that appear realistic, but it also gives animators the freedom to produce incredibly unreal imagery, which they use to depict time manipulation.

Where to watch Undone online for free with Prime Video

Undone is an Amazon original, and you can find all its episodes on Amazon Prime Video. Amazon’s streaming platform is available to all those who have subscribed to Amazon’s Prime membership. Amazon gives a 30-day free trial to its Prime subscribers, and students enjoy an even better offer with a 6-month free trial. The subscription comes with many benefits, including free same-day and two-day delivery on eligible items, ad-free access to millions of songs, unlimited TV show and film streaming, and many other amazing offers. If you subscribe to the service after your trial period, it’ll cost you $12.99 a month or $119 a year to become a member of Amazon Prime in the US. In the UK, you’ll have to pay £7.99 a month or £79 a year. Additionally, in the US and the UK, you have the option to subscribe to only Prime Video for a lower price rather than paying for the complete Amazon Prime membership. Subscribing to Prime Video is $8.99 per month in the US and £5.99 a month in the UK. In Canada, the subscription will set you back CA$7.99 a month or CA$79 a year. If you’re a resident of Quebec, you won’t receive a free trial. Instead, you’ll get a 2-month membership for CA$7.99 a month. An Australian Amazon Prime subscription will cost you AU$6.99 per month or AU$59 a year. Amazon Prime Video can be accessed across a large variety of devices. You can use it through Samsung, LG, and other smart TVs. It’s compatible with Blu-Ray players and gaming consoles, like the PS3, PS4, and PS5. You can also use Amazon Prime Video on Android and iOS devices and your web browser.

Where else can I watch I watch Undone online

Since Undone is an Amazon Original, it’s available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The show is available across most regions. Amazon Prime users in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia can access the show.

How to watch Undone online outside of your country

If you find yourself abroad in a country but want to watch Amazon Prime as if you were at home, that's probably down to geo-blocking restrictions.

Thankfully, help is at hand. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch your favorite show no matter where you are, simply by changing your IP address to one that's back in your country of residence. Here's how to get started with this essential bit of streaming software.

