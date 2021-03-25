Where to watch The Wilds: Stream every season online

In The Wilds, a bunch of teenage girls end up deserted on an island after a plane crash. These girls are from diverse backgrounds, and they struggle to work together and survive. The twist? They didn’t crash on the island by accident.

The premise might sound like a blend of Lord of the Flies and Lost, but there’s more to this coming-of-age drama. The Wilds focuses on the empowerment of young women. It delves into the traumas that the girls have endured in their lives and how the island changes each one of them. If you’re looking for a fresh take on the stranded-on-a-deserted island trope, then you’ll want to watch The Wilds.

The narrative is nonlinear, and each episode focuses on a single character, shuffling back and forth on their lives before, during, and after the island stranding. The show intricately brings out each character’s personality, without playing on typical teen stereotypes.

Where to watch The Wilds online for free with Prime Video

The Wilds is an Amazon Original, so you can find it on Amazon Prime Video . Amazon’s streaming platform is available to all members of Amazon Prime. Amazon gives a 30-day free trial to new Prime subscribers, and students can enjoy a six-month free trial. The subscription comes with loads of benefits, including free same-day and two-day delivery on eligible items, access to millions of songs, unlimited TV show and film streaming, and many other offers. Subscribing to the Amazon Prime service after your trial period costs $12.99/month or $119/year in the US. In the UK, it costs £7.99/month or £79/year. Also in the US and the UK, you have the choice to subscribe only to Prime Video for a lower price instead of paying for the complete Amazon Prime membership. If you subscribe only to Prime Video, you pay $8.99/month in the US and £5.99/month in the UK. For Canadian users, a Prime subscription will cost $7.99/month or $79/year. Residents of Quebec, however, can’t get a free trial. Instead, they are offered a two-month membership for $7.99/month. An Australian Amazon Prime subscription will cost $6.99/month or $59/year. Amazon Prime Video can be used across many devices. You can use it on smart TVs, like Apple TV, Fire TV, Samsung, and Sony. It can be accessed through Blu-Ray players and gaming consoles, like the Xbox One, PS4, and PS5. You can also use Amazon Prime Video on iOS and Android devices and your web browser.

The Wilds is an Amazon Original, so exclusively available on Amazon Prime Video. The show is available in most countries, including the US, the UK, Canada, and Australia for Prime users.

How to watch The Wilds online outside of your country

If you find yourself abroad in a country but want to watch Amazon Prime as if you were at home, that's probably down to geo-blocking restrictions.

Thankfully, help is at hand. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch your favorite show no matter where you are, simply by changing your IP address to one that's back in your country of residence. Here's how to get started with this essential bit of streaming software.

