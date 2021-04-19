Where to watch Little Fires Everywhere: Stream every episode online

Based on The New York Times best-selling novel by Celeste Ng, Little Fires Everywhere is a compelling dramatic miniseries starring Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington as Elena Richardson and Mia Warren. Elena and Mia are two moms from very different worlds who meet in Shaker Heights, Ohio. Mia arrives in town under mysterious circumstances, and Elena rents her an apartment.

The show deals with issues of motherhood, race, and class and the secrets of one’s past. If you’re a fan of complex dramas where interesting characters tackle thorny issues, you’ll want to watch Little Fires Everywhere, available on Hulu in the US.

How to watch Little Fires Everywhere online Air dates: 2020 Total seasons: 1 (8 episodes) Creators: Liz Tigelaar Cast: Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington, Rosemarie DeWitt, Joshua Jackson Streaming options: Hulu (US) | Amazon (UK) (AUS) (CA)

Little Fires Everywhere ran for one eight-episode season and was nominated for several Emmy awards, including Outstanding Limited Series and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series for star Kerry Washington.

The show was a hit with fans and critics alike, becoming the most-watched drama ever on Hulu in its first 60 days. Critics praised the nuanced performances of Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington, as well as the engaging and thoughtful story.

In this article, we go over how to watch Little Fires Everywhere and make recommendations for other great shows currently available to stream on Hulu.

How to watch Little Fires Everywhere online in the US

Little Fires Everywhere is a Hulu original series, meaning the show is only available to stream on Hulu in the US, and benefit from Hulu's free trial. Of course, there’s plenty more to watch with a Hulu subscription. The service has tons of critically acclaimed original shows, like The Handmaid’s Tale, Shrill, and Pen15. Hulu also hosts tons of content from other networks, like Superstore, Broad City, and Killing Eve. It isn’t just for television shows either: you can stream Hulu original movies, like Palm Springs, and classics, like Napoleon Dynamite and Pretty Woman. Also, if you upgrade to a Hulu + Live TV subscription, you can watch over 65 channels of live TV. Hulu is supported on almost all the major streaming devices, including Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Fire TV, Samsung TV, Playstation, and Xbox. There’s also a Hulu app for Android or iOS devices, and you watch Hulu on a web browser. Little Fires Everywhere is available to purchase for on-demand streaming from iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, Fandango Now, and Vudu.

How to watch Little Fires Everywhere online: stream every episode in the UK

Hulu is only available for users in the US, but UK viewers don’t have to miss out on this incredible show. Little Fires Everywhere is currently available to stream on Amazon Prime Video in the UK. New Prime Video users in the UK can try out the service with a 30-day free trial, which is more than enough time to binge this eight-episode series and check out what else is available to stream. You'll also have the choice subscribing to Amazon Prime as a whole for $7.99 a month or $79 a year, of having a membership to just Prime Video for £5.99 a month.

How to stream Little Fires Everywhere and watch every episode online in Canada

Viewers in Canada don’t have to miss out on this fascinating dramatic series. Little Fires Everywhere is currently available to stream online in Canada using Amazon Prime Video. If you’re not already an Amazon Prime Video user, you can give it a whirl with its 30-day free trial, which is plenty of time to binge all of Little Fires Everywhere and check out some of the service's other great content. Amazon Prime costs $7.99 a month or $79 a year. Quebec customers can't get a free trial, but do get their first two months for free.

How to watch Little Fires Everywhere: stream every episode online in Australia