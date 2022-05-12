WhatsApp for macOS to soon come to the App Store

Audio player loading…

WhatsApp may finally bring the desktop version of the instant messaging app to Macs and Macbooks this year. The company is testing out WhatsApp for macOS as per the latest reports. While these are the initial reports, we can expect more information in the following weeks.

According to WABetaInfo ’s latest post, WhatsApp is developing a version of the app that uses the Mac Catalyst framework. It enables developers to develop iPad applications for macOS Monterrey directly. Unlike the WhatsApp desktop app which can be downloaded from the website directly, the new app is expected to come to the App Store when it is finally released.

As seen in the screenshot, the process of using the desktop app remains the same. Users will need to link their devices using the QR code. Reports do suggest that we will see WhatsApp’s multi-device login on the macOS version too.

(Image credit: WABetaInfo)

WhatsApp’s desktop app has been available for Windows desktops and laptops and macOS for some time. The latter version is yet to be optimized for the M1 chipset that Apple introduced 2 years ago. It still uses Rosetta 2 to run on macOS.

With the new app in development, the app would be available for download on the App Store and will ease the work for developers. When any new Apple Silicon chipsets will be unveiled in the future, developers will be able to update the app easily and distribute it to end-users directly.

More minor UI changes

(Image credit: WABetaInfo)

Recently we reported that WhatsApp is adding the functionality to allow users to filter through their messages . We may see some minor UI changes coming to the chatbox as well on the desktop app. To help users quickly reply to messages, the Meta Platforms app is adding a ‘quick reply’ shortcut next to messages. Normally, users would have to click on the message options and select ‘Reply’. But these new changes are more convenient.