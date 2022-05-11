Searching for chats or groups on WhatsApp to get easier

Audio player loading…

WhatsApp is working on several new interesting updates to the app. The Meta Platforms-owned instant messaging app is testing out the ability to filter chats. You may also soon be able to see disappearing messages expand to existing chat as well. WhatsApp has been working hard on making some good changes to the messaging app over the past few months.

WABetaInfo has informed in their latest post, that WhatsApp is testing the option to filter through messages. This functionality is currently only on the beta version of the WhatsApp for Business app. However, we can expect it to arrive on the Android and iOS versions of the app as well.

The post does confirm that there will be minor differences in functionality from the business version of the app. The filter option works only when the search function is used on WhatsApp for Business. But regular users will be able to access the filter option directly in the main menu. The difference in UI can be seen in the screenshot.

(Image credit: WABetaInfo)

The new changes do improve the user experience of WhatsApp and it's an exciting update that we can look forward to.

WhatsApp is also working on improving the scope of disappearing chats as well. Typically users can set a timer for disappearing messages for all the chats. Any message received after you’ve started the timer will be deleted, but the past messages and media files will remain. The new WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.22.11.11 is working on resolving this issue.

(Image credit: WABetaInfo)

A future update allows setting the timer for all chats. As seen in the screenshot, you can extend the settings to existing chats or groups in a separate section. With this new change, it becomes easier for admins to manage media and chat without any hassles in the future.

Better late than never

Many of WhatsApp’s latest features have been missing from the app for a long time. Simple things like filtering through the chat were long overdue. But it's great to see that the company is catching up quickly with its competitors.