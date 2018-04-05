Western Digital’s newest SSD is exponentially faster

It’s raining SSDs, with two announcements from Adata and Kingston in just the past two days, and now Western Digital is getting into the mix with its fastest drive yet.

Western Digital has launched a new Black NVMe SSD with up to 3,400MB/s read and 2,800MB/s write speeds. That’s ... like, really fast, especially compared to the Samsung 960 Pro running at 3,500MB/s read and 2,100MB/s write speeds.

The storage company says it was able to achieve these speeds thanks to inhouse development of a new 3D NAND memory and controller that handles tiered caching. On top of that, WD claims to be 25% to 50% more energy efficient than its leading competitors.

Western Digital’s new Black NVMe SSDs are available now in a variety of capacities including 250GB for $119 (about £85, AU$155), 500GB for $229 (about £160, AU$300) and 1TB for $449 (about £320, AU$580).