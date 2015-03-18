Here's how you can try on the Apple Watch

Apple Stores tend to get overrun during the launch of new products, but the company has a plan to keep things civil when the Apple Watch arrives in April.

The retail stores' employees are undergoing training sessions in the lead-up to April 10, when they'll open "try-on stations" where shoppers will get 15 minutes each to speak with staff and try the Watch on, reports 9to5Mac.

The site's sources said customers will not be required to have an appointment to try the Apple Watch on, but will be able to make a pick-up appointment for a specific time on April 24 when the wearable goes on sale.

Staff will reportedly be divided into try-on helpers, sales associates, question-answerers, and Apple Watch Edition "experts" to help the nearly 40% of adult iPhone owners who are, according to a poll conducted by Reuters and market research firm Ipsos, "interested" in buying the wearable.

"Interested" certainly doesn't mean "rushing out on day one to buy an Apple Watch," and there's no guarantee the gadget won't flop, despite Apple's strong powers of persuasion.

But of the more than 2,400 people surveyed - of whom 788 were iPhone owners - 44% said they think smartwatches will soon be as essential and common as smartphones, and more than half of the iPhone users said the same.

Now that will be something to see.