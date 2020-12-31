Vivo Y20A with triple rear cameras, 5000mAh battery launched in India

Vivo has added a new budget phone in the Y series at teh end of the year. The company has launched Vivo Y20A in India which is a Waterdown version of Vivo Y20 which was launched back in August in India.

The device comes with a big battery and triple AI rear camera which are the highlight of the device. Apart from that most of the specs remain the same as seen on the Vivo Y20 except for fast charging which is missing on the Vivo Y20A. The device just like many other Vivo smartphones is manufactured at Vivo’s Greater Noida facility as Vivo’s commitment to ‘Make in India’ initiative.

Vivo Y20A price in India and availability

The Vivo Y20 is priced at Rs 11,490 and is available in sole 3GB + 64GB configuration. It will be available across offline stores, Vivo e-store, and other major online retailers starting January 2, 2021. The device will be available in Nebula Blue and Dawn White colour option.

Vivo Y20A specs

(Image credit: Vivo)

The Vivo Y20A features a 6.51-inch HD+ Halo iView display with a resolution of 1,600 by 720 pixels and 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone is powered by Snapdragon 439 chipset clocked at 1.95GHz. As said earlier, the only differentiator comes in terms of memory, the Vivo Y20A comes with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. You also get a dedicated microSD card slot on board.

As for the optics, the Vivo Y20A sports a triple rear camera setup with a 13MP primary snapper with f/2.2 aperture with PDAF followed by a 2MP depth and macro shooters with an aperture of f/2.4. To the front, you get an 8MP selfie camera that’s housed inside the dew-drop notch. The device features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Further, the Vivo Y20A is packed with a massive 5000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging. However, it uses a micro USB port for charging. Other features include FunTouch OS 11 based on Android 10, Dual SIM, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5. The device weigh 192 grams and is thick at 8.41mm.