Vivo Y20 and a very similar other phone launched in India at Rs 11,490

Vivo has added two new budget phones in the Y series today. The company has unveiled Vivo Y20 and Y20i in India.

The only difference between the two devices is the amount of RAM. The Y20i comes with 1GB less RAM than the Y20. While normal brands would sell them as two variants of the same products, Vivo is labelling them as two different phones for some reason. Both the devices are made in India and are manufactured in the company’s Noida facility.

Vivo Y20 and Y20i specs

Both the devices come with a 6.51-inch HD+ panel with a resolution of 1,600 by 720 pixels. Under the hood, they are powered by Snapdragon 460 SoC, which is also powering the recently launched Oppo A53. As said earlier, the only differentiator comes in terms of memory. The Vivo Y20 comes with 4GB of RAM while the Y20i comes with 3GB of RAM. Both devices pack in 64GB of internal storage.

On to the optics, you are looking at a triple rear camera setup with a 13MP primary snapper with f/2.2 aperture followed by a 2MP macro and depth shooters with an aperture of f/2.4. To the front, you get an 8MP selfie camera that’s housed inside the dew-drop notch. They also come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Further, the Vivo Y20 and Y20i both pack in a big 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. However, it uses a micro USB port for charging. Other features include FunTouch OS 10.5 based on Android 10, Dual SIM, Wi-Fi(2.5G+5G), and Bluetooth 5. Both the devices weigh in at 192.3 grams and are thick at 8.41mm.

Price and availability

The Vivo Y20 is priced at Rs 12,990 and will go on sale from August 28, 2020. It is available in Obsidian Black and Dawn White colour options. The Vivo Y20i is priced at Rs 11,490 and will go on sale from September 3. It will be available in Dawn White and Nebule Blue colour options.