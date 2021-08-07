USA vs France live stream: how to watch Olympic basketball final free online from anywhere

USA have won basketball gold at three consecutive Games, but their long-standing supremacy is in serious danger against bogey team France, who knocked them out of the last World Cup, and comfortably beat them in the Olympics opener. This is the most competitive possible matchup we could have hoped for, so read on as we explain how to get a USA vs France live stream and watch the 2020 Olympics basketball final online from anywhere - and where you can watch absolutely free of charge.

Both teams were pushed to their limits in the semis, Gregg Popovich's men having to overturn what had looked an unassailable 15-point deficit to Australia, and Les Bleus squeaking past Slovenia on a last-gasp Nicolas Batum block.

It felt like *a moment* for France, who have only ever won two silver medals at the Olympics, the last of those way back in 2000.

Rudy Gobert and Evan Fournier know they've got the beating of Kevin Durant, Khris Middleton and co., but can they withstand the weight of history that's pressing down on them?

USA are a much more cohesive unit than they were when they went down 83-76 two weeks ago, and they know that only gold would silence their increasingly vocal critics.

This is the game we all wanted, so read on as we explain how to watch USA vs France online and live stream Olympics basketball from anywhere today.

Who has a free USA vs France live stream?

One of the best things about the Olympics is that loads of the action, including the basketball final, is being shown for free around the world. Those living in Australia have the benefit of the Channel 7's free-to-air coverage for example, which can be live streamed on 7Plus - it's the most comprehensive coverage of any broadcaster we've seen.

In the UK, plenty of Olympics action is being shown for free on the BBC and BBC iPlayer, and the broadcaster has confirmed that it will be covering USA vs France.

How to watch Olympics men's basketball in the US - and for free

USA vs France tips off at 10.30pm ET / 7.30pm PT on Friday night, so depending on which coast you're on you may have a late-ish night in store. The better news is that the game is being shown exclusively on NBC's new-ish streaming platform Peacock TV, which means there's a way to watch the Dream Team for FREE! Peacock costs just $4.99 a month for an ad-supported service that offers loads of premium sports coverage, TV shows, and movies. Alternatively, you can pay $10 a month for commercial-free coverage. But best of all, Peacock even offers a FREE 7-day trial you can take advantage of, which means you'll be able to watch the Olympics basketball final for nothing. If you've already hopped on the Peacock bandwagon but are abroad when USA vs France is on, don't forget that you can still tune in like you're at home with the help of a good VPN. We explain in more detail below.

How to watch Olympics basketball from outside your country

You should be able to find an Olympics basketball live stream (whether paid or free) in whatever country you happen to be in. But you may find that: a) your usual domestic coverage is geo-blocked when overseas; or b) that your place of work or college has blocked the ability to watch online where you are.

There's a really easy way to solve those issues, thankfully. By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer, phone or tablet into thinking that it's somewhere completely different. That way you can enjoy your usual coverage without resorting to an illegal stream.

Use a VPN to watch Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games from anywhere

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

How to watch USA vs France: live stream Olympics basketball for FREE in Australia

Aussie basketball fans can watch the big USA vs France game for FREE Down Under, thanks to Channel 7 and its 7Plus streaming service. Better still, tip-off is set for a very comfortable 12.30pm AEST on Saturday afternoon. Not only does the 7plus service have a massive range of Tokyo Olympics coverage, you can also watch it on a whole host of devices like PCs, Macs, iOS, Android, Fetch TV, Apple TV, PS4, Chromecast and more. Not in Australia? Use a VPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your domestic Olympics coverage.

How to watch USA vs France FREE: live stream Olympics basketball in Canada

Basketball fans based in Canada can watch USA vs France through CBC Sports, with tip-off scheduled for 10.30pm ET / 7.30pm PT on Friday evening. It's being shown through the channel's standalone streaming service, and better still, CBC Gem offers a 1-month FREE trial. After that, a subscription costs CA$4.99 per month. In fact, if you're really lucky, this one may even end up being shown completely free on the CBC website and across its apps for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Android TV, select Smart TVs and Amazon Fire TV Stick. So double-check there before you sign up to anything. Sportsnet and TSN are also offering plenty of Olympics coverage, but at the time of writing it isn't totally clear if either of them will be showing USA vs France. Want to watch your domestic coverage from abroad? Then don't forget that using a VPN is a great way to tune in from anywhere.

How to watch USA vs France: live stream Olympics basketball in the UK