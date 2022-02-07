Three top-selling electric cars in India set to get mid-life updates

Audio player loading…

There is no doubt that the adoption of electric vehicles is picking up pace and the credit for this goes to the government policies, increasing awareness and the fast-expanding charging network.

Of late, the market for electric cars grew by over 200 percent in India while the battery-operated two-wheelers also recorded maximum sales in December last year.

While various new brands – including global leaders like Tesla and Indian startups like Ola and Simple are expected to introduce their electric cars in the Indian market for the first time by the next year, other automakers have already announced their plans of adding new variants to the market.

Also, the three top-selling electric vehicles in India – Tata Nexon, MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona EV are also expected to get new 2022 avatars bringing much-required updates, additional features and even additional range. Let us have a look at what these three cars might offer.

Tata Nexon EV

(Image credit: Tata Motors)

The Tata Nexon EV is the most sold electric car in India and the company is expected to make it better now. The car is already being tested and was spotted in Pune a few days back giving us a sneak peek at some of the updates. The new Nexon EV is expected to come with a bigger battery which is expected to increase the range to up to 400 km. Though this could be the ARAI range and the real-world range could be lesser, however, any improvement on the current 210-230 km will be welcomed by the users.

Apart from the battery, minor changes like the addition of 16-inch dual-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels can be expected. Last but not the least, with the added range and bigger battery, the price might increase as well.

MG ZS EV

(Image credit: MG Motors)

The 2022 MG ZS EV is expected to launch by the end of the month and the company is expected to offer a lot of upgrades with the new car. The company has already revealed a set of images of the facelifted car which show that the car will get new bumpers, tweaked front grille, LED headlights and DRLs, new taillights, and new 17-inch alloy wheels.

The charging port which was earlier hidden behind the MG logo will now be located beside it. In terms of internals, the car might get a larger infotainment system and a bigger digital driver’s display as well. The car is also expected to sport a bigger 51kWh battery which is expected to offer an improved range as well.

The current variant offers 419 km of the ideal range, however, we will have to wait for the official announcement around the updated range as well as pricing.

Hyundai Kona EV

(Image credit: Hyundai)

The Hyundai Kona EV is the third electric car that will get a mid-life update. The 2022 version of the car might get new headlamps, updated front and rear bumpers, new alloy wheels and more. Hyundai is expected to remove the front grille as well from the car thus giving it a new and refreshing look.

Like the other two cars, the Kona EV is also expected to get an upgraded battery as well. It will also get a 10.25-inch infotainment system, updated BlueLink connected car tech, blindspot assistance, safe exit warning and more.

