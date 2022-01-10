Tata Nexon EV with improved range might launch later in 2022

Audio player loading…

The electric vehicles market is seeing an uptick. Driven by the increasing awareness and the need to reduce contribution to vehicular pollution, the demand for clean energy vehicles is at its all-time high.

Among the four-wheeled EVs, Tata’s Nexon has been a market leader. The car was first launched in 2020 and had a successful run over the last few years. It is the most sold electric car in India as of now and has outnumbered the closest competitor by a fair margin.

While Tata is looking to bring back the nostalgic Sierra and may introduce ten more EVs in the country, it seems that the company is planning to update the Nexon as well. A video posted on a YouTube channel gave us a sneak peek of an upcoming electric car that was being tested on roads in a camouflaged avatar.

Since this is supposed to be an updated version of the car that is already doing well in the market, it would be incorrect to expect that the company would change the look and feel of the car drastically.

In fact, the video suggests that there will be next to minimal changes in terms of looks and the Tata Nexon EV might come with the same dual-functioning daytime running LEDs, halogen projector headlamp, blue highlights for the fog lamp surrounds and clear lens tail lamp clusters that we’ve gotten used to seeing.

Even the cabin of the car is expected to largely remain unaltered, though we may get to see some modern accessories and features added to it. These, however, are expected to remain unknown till the time there is an official announcement.

Tata Nexon EV 2022 – what can you expect?

Though the Nexon has been a category leader, its range is the biggest limitation. The company has claimed that the car’s maximum driving range is 312 km, which turns 210-230 km in real-world conditions. While this range is ideal for a city car, it limits users from taking the car for inter-city or longer trips, since charging infrastructure on highways is yet at a nascent stage.

Hence, the biggest update that we can expect from the updated Tata Nexon is a longer range. Reports suggest that the car may still get the same motor that offers a maximum power output of 127 bhp and a peak torque output of 245 Nm, however, the company may include a bigger battery pack this time around.

The new battery is rumoured to offer 400 Kms of ARAI certified range, which yet again may translate to a lower number in real life, however, could be a significant boost to the range offered by the existing variant.

The car is also expected to come with a new set of 16-inch dual-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels. Another important aspect that might change is the pricing. The current car is priced close to Rs. 14 to 15 lakhs, however, equipped with the longer-range you can expect the new version of the car to be pricier too.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!