There's not long left to vote for 'Ultimate Game of the Year' in the Golden Joystick Awards

There's not long left to cast your vote for 'Ultimate Game of the Year' in the Golden Joystick Awards 2019.
This special category sees indies and AAA titles going head to head to be crowned "Ultimate Game of the Year" – the best of the whole bunch.
Here's the full shortlist:
- Apex Legends (EA / Respawn Entertainment)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Activision Blizzard / Infinity Ward)
- Control (505 Games / Remedy Entertainment)
- Disco Elysium (Studio ZA/UM / Studio ZA/UM)
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Nintendo / Intelligent Systems)
- Gears 5 (Xbox Game Studios / The Coalition)
- Outer Wilds (Annapurna Interactive / Mobius Digital)
- Resident Evil 2 Remake (Capcom / Capcom)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (Activision / FromSoftware)
- Telling Lies (Annapurna Interactive / Furious Bee)
- The Outer Worlds (Private Division / Obsidian Entertainment)
- Untitled Goose Game (House House / Panic Inc.)
You can vote for your favorite over at our sister site GamesRadar. Remember voting closes at 5pm GMT on November 1, 2019.