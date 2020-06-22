The Witcher season 2 will finally resume filming this summer, Netflix confirms

The Witcher season 2 will resume filming this August, Netflix has confirmed in a tweet. The fantasy drama has been on-hold since March, when new cast member Kristofer Hivju contracted coronavirus and the production of the series shut down.

Shortly after, the entire live-action TV and film industry essentially went into shutdown, save for a lucky few series that finished filming before the global pandemic kicked into high gear (The Mandalorian season 2 and The Umbrella Academy season 2, for example).

The Witcher season 2 was filming in the UK when the shutdown occurred. Here's the poem Netflix posted to mark the news, in the style of the cult favorite bard Jaskier:

I’m dusting off my lute and quill,I have some news, some mead to spill:After all the months we’ve been apartIt’s time for production to restart.The Witcher and his bard – who’s flawless,Will reunite on set 17 August.June 22, 2020

The Witcher season 2 is expected to release in mid-2021 on Netflix.

A Witcher animated movie is on the way, too

It's unclear if the production shutdown will affect the release of the previously-announced The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, which is about Geralt's mentor, Vesemir (who'll be played in season 2 by Killing Eve actor Kim Bodnia).

It's possible Netflix will release this between the two seasons to tide people over until the show returns. Studio Mir (The Legend of Korra) is behind the animation on this movie, which will presumably be set in the canon of the main series.