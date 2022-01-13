The Umbrella Academy season 3 art teases the saddest entry yet

Audio player loading…

The Umbrella Academy season 3 is set to launch on Netflix later this year – and it seems that we won't be prepared for the amount of heartbreak that it'll contain.

Posting a new storyboard image on his Instagram account on January 12, showrunner Steve Blackman whipped fans into a frenzy about what's actually going to go down in The Umbrella Academy season 3. And, given that the image shows Allison Hargreeves, one of the group's superpowered beings, crying and looking forlorn, it seems that the hit Netflix show's next entry could be very emotional indeed.

Check out the image, which was produced by the series' storyboard artist Nimit Malavia, below:

Of course, it's hard to determine who or what has upset Allison in this particular scene. But The Umbrella Academy fans are clearly concerned, with many of the replies to Blackman's post reading along the lines of "Noooo Allison" and "This must have something to do with Claire" – that is, Claire being Allison's estranged daughter.

With The Umbrella Academy season 3 launching on Netflix this year, marketing has started to ramp up on Netflix's most popular superhero/fantasy TV series. At the beginning of the year, character posters for The Sparrow Academy – a superhero group with seemingly similar powers to the Hargreeves siblings, but who exist in a different universe – were posted online.

The one sheets don't give too much information away about these mysterious characters, but we suspect that they'll be competing with The Umbrella Academy for the attention of their father – aka Sir Reginald Hargreeves.

Hopefully, it won't be too long before we find out why Allison is so upset in the show's most recent piece of concept art. The Umbrella Academy season 3 doesn't have an official release date yet. But, with the series' marketing campaign slowly starting to tease what's to come, we're confident that a teaser trailer and launch date aren't too far away.

(Image credit: Netflix)

It's hard to say. We know it's coming in 2022 and, with the release of The Sparrow Academy posters and this storyboard image from Blackman, fans may think a release date announcement will be here sooner rather than later.

But we don't expect The Umbrella Academy season 3's launch date or a teaser trailer to arrive any time soon. Netflix is notorious for closely guarding the release dates for any of its movies and TV shows – so much so that the streaming giant usually drops them online without teasing their arrival ahead of time.

A perfect example of this marketing strategy is Ozark season 4, which launches on Netflix on January 21, but only received its first teaser in mid-December. An official Ozark season 4 trailer didn't land online until January 7, too, providing further proof that Netflix likes to keep audiences waiting (and speculating) about when their favorite shows will return.

So The Umbrella Academy season 3 is sure to be treated in the same way. We hope that an official release date and teaser trailer are released soon, but we're not holding our breath. For now, we'll have to take whatever small teases or news falls into our laps, and pray to the 'brelly' gods that we finally catch a glimpse of the show's third season in the near future.