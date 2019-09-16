The Google Pixel 4 isn't real yet, but it already supports Netflix HDR

Netflix has just added another crop of phones to its list of HDR-supported devices – i.e. phones and tablets that can stream shows and movies in HDR10.

Phones getting brighter, more colorful video support include the Google Pixel 3, Google Pixel 3 XL, Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Sony Xperia 1 and LG G6. Oh, and the Google Pixel 4 and Google Pixel 4 XL … which is weird because neither had been officially announced by Google until hours after Netflix's news (the tech giant did send out invites shortly thereafter).

The common thread between all these devices is that they all use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 821, 845 or 855 processor – moderately powerful pieces of silicon that can process HDR data – and corroborates the rumors that the Pixel 4 will be running the Snapdragon 855 processor as well.

How to get Netflix in HDR10 on your phone

While streaming Netflix in HDR on your Google Pixel 4 might prove challenging until the phones materialize at Google's upcoming October Pixel event, Netflix says you can immediately start streaming in HDR on the other phones listed above – just look for the updated Netflix app in the Google Play Store.

Of course, don't forget that you'll need to be paying for Netflix's premium plan that costs $15.99 (£11.99, $17.99) per month in order to access the high dynamic range content. (The same goes for HDR-capable TVs and streaming devices, too.)

That said, once you're all paid up and your phone's up-to-date, you'll be treated to HDR content wherever you go – a nice perk if you want the best-looking content on your next trip.

Via Android Police