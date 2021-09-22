Telugu stars Venkatesh, Rana Daggubati to feature in Netflix series 'Rana Naidu'

In what seems like an effort to strengthen its regional presence, Netflix is all set to officially adapt the popular American series Ray Donovan in Telugu as Rana Naidu, and will feature Telugu stars Venkatesh Daggubati and Rana Daggubati, whom the much of India may remember as the Bhallaladeva from Baahubali. This is the first time Venkatesh and his nephew Rana are sharing the screen together.

“Always wanted to share the screen with my uncle the VICTORY V @VenkyMama and my dream is finally coming true. As much as I love him off screen, in “Rana Naidu” we are going to be at each other’s throats. #RanaNaidu, coming soon on Netflix (sic),” Rana Daggubati tweeted.

A popular crime drama

Ray Donovan is a crime drama centered on a professional “fixer”, who gets things sorted out for the rich and famous. The show ran for seven successful seasons since its inception in 2013.

Here the social circle of Los Angeles is to be replaced by the Bollywood. As a Netflix press statement said, "the action drama will follow the life of Rana Naidu, the go-to guy for everyone in Bollywood when they have a problem."

The show will be directed by Karan Anshuman and Suparn Verma, and is being produced by Locomotive Global Inc.

“I cannot wait to work with Rana (Daggubati), we are going to have a blast on-set and this show is the perfect project for us to work on. I am a huge fan of Ray Donovan myself and the entire team is pulling in all the stops to ensure we do justice to it,” Venkatesh Daggubati was quoted as saying in a promo statement from Netflix.

Rana Daggubati said, “It’s lots of special firsts for me. Working with my uncle Venkatesh and the first with Netflix in long form storytelling that’s completely different from what both of us have ever done in our careers. I’m extremely happy to be with a crew and a platform that knows this the best. It will be challenging & new and definitely going to be fun. Looking forward to filming soon.”

Monika Shergill, VP, Content, Netflix India said, “The series, Rana Naidu, will be a thrilling Indian adaptation of a record breaking international show and will take the audience on a breathless ride with the dynamic duo."

The series will commence shooting soon.