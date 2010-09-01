Trending

Sharp shows off pioneering video wall at IFA

By World of tech  

54 60 inch panels

Sharp's video wall in action
Sharp will show off what it describes as 'pioneering' video wall technology at IFA in Berlin.

The electronics giant will show off a 'seamless' panel consisting of 54 60 inch panels – with the bezels of the televisions just 6.5mm.

The display uses Sharp's new PN-V601 professional LCD panels and will show short films about the company.

New benchmark

Grace Liang, Commercial AV Product Manager at Sharp Electronics (UK) said; "Our PN-V601 represents a new benchmark for the slim bezel monitor market.

"With the new 60-inch screen size, a 13ft x 7ft video wall can be created with just nine monitors, where it would take sixteen competitive 46inch monitors to produce a comparable wall (100 square metres).

"This also means significant reductions in overall purchase, installation and power consumption costs, depending on the final wall size."

