LG's new plasmas better than Pioneer's Kuros?

LG is set to reveal its new 'G Platform' plasma televisions at the FPD International exhibition in Japan this week. LG's new 1080p panels feature a 100Hz refresh rate and a boosted contrast ratio of 30,000:1 - twice as high as the company's current best panels.

On paper at least, this contrast ratio eclipses Pioneer's Kuro plasmas, which claim a top contrast ratio of 20,000:1. Improved contrast delivers more vibrant picture quality, especially as far as the reproduction of blacks are concerned. This richness of colour is still what gives plasmas their biggest edge over the increasingly popular LCD format.

"Our G Platform panel delivers top image quality at an economical price using LG's advanced technology," said Christopher Kim, vice president at LG Electronics.

"Special image processing technology doubles the standard 50 Hz refresh rate to 100 Hz, eliminating annoying motion blur or flicker. These panels will deliver the clearest picture with the least noise to viewers in PAL markets across Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Africa."

LG's best plasmas ever

LG says that its new G Platform panels are capable of reproducing exceptionally accurate colours across the entire spectrum, including even deeper blacks with a 20 per cent reduced reflection rate.

The company says that it has worked hard to ensure that "TVs made with these panels are ergonomically-conscious products that maximise eye comfort". The G Platform reportedly helps avoid eyestrain and viewing fatigue by eliminating contour noise (smoothing colour gradation) and simultaneously optimising brightness and the contrast ratio in the actual viewing environment.

LG claims that its new panels are also the industry's quietest, ensuring viewers can hear even the most softly whispered dialogue while watching their favourite movies. G Platform panels will drop into LG's plasma TV range starting this month.