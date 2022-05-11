Tata Nexon EV Max launched: Promises an enhanced range of 437 km

Audio player loading…

The country's top-selling EV Tata Nexon today got a long-range twin. Named Tata Nexon EV Max, the updated electric car offers more range and a larger battery pack. The Tata Nexon EV Max comes with 30 new features and 3 mainstream EV offerings for personal segment buyers

The price of the new Nexon EV Max starts Rs 17.74 lakh (ex-showroom All India) and goes up to Rs 19.24 lakh. With this launch, Tata Motors is expand the market and target the customers who are look for longer inter-city travel.

Tata Nexon EV Max Features

(Image credit: Tata Motors)

The Tata Nexon EV max is equipped with a 40.5 kWh Lithium-ion battery pack, and offers 33% higher battery capacity, delivering an ARAI certified range of 437 km (under standard testing conditions), which ensures uninterrupted inter-city travel. The battery and motor warranty of Nexon EV Max is 8 years or 160,000 km.

The Nexon EV MAX produces 105 kW (143 PS) of power and delivers an instant torque of 250 Nm available at push of the pedal, resulting in 0 to 100 sprint times in under 9 secs.

The Nexon EV Max will be available with options of a 3.3 kW charger or a 7.2 kW AC fast charger. The 7.2 kW AC fast charger can be installed either at home or at workplace, which helps in reducing charging time to 6.5 hrs. The Nexon EV MAX will support a faster charging time of 0 – 80% in just 56 mins from any 50 kW DC fast charger, the company said.

The price list of Tata Nexon EV Max variants. (Image credit: Tata Motors)

The new Nexon EV MAX is powered by high voltage state-of-the-art Ziptron technology and will be available in two trim options – the Nexon EV Max XZ+ and Nexon EV Max XZ+ Lux. It will come in 3 colours– Intensi-Teal (exclusive to the Nexon EV MAX), Daytona Grey and Pristine White. Dual tone body colour will be offered as a standard.

The central console has been revamped and gets a new uncluttered and clean design, it features a Jewelled Control Knob with active mode display, all new Makarana beige interiors, leatherette seats with ventilation for front passengers, air purifier, wireless smartphone charging, auto-dimming IRVM and cruise control.

3 driving modes in Tata Nexon EV Max

(Image credit: Tata Motors)

Nexon EV Max features 3 driving modes – eco, city and sport and gets eight new features on the upgraded ZConnect 2.0 connected car technology. The ZConnect app offers 48 connected car features. This will help in attaining deeper drive analytics and diagnostics.

The add-on feature list covers a smartwatch integration, auto/manual DTC check, setting a limit for charging, monthly vehicle reports, and enhanced drive analytics.

With Nexon EV MAX, Tata Motors is introducing a Multi-Mode Regen feature which will help customers to easily adjust the level of regenerative braking through switches on the floor console. Customers can choose between 4 regen levels based on the driving conditions: Level 0 with nil recuperative braking, going up to the highest Level 3 aiding single pedal driving.

Tata Motors has also added an intuitive feature – auto brake lamps which gets activated once a certain level of regen is achieved, this helps to alert fellow motorists. The Nexon MAX comprises enhanced safety features like ESP with i-VBAC (intelligent – Vacuum-less Boost & Active Control), Hill Hold, Hill Descent Control, Electronic Parking Brake with Auto Vehicle Hold and all 4-Disc brakes.