Sony WI-C600N neckband headphones with noise cancellation launched in India at Rs 10,990

Sony has added another noise canceling headphones to its wireless arsenal in India with the WI-C600N. It is a neckband style in-ear headphones which offer wireless noise cancellation but comes at a much affordable price than its top-of-the-line WH-1000XM3 headphones.

The WI-C600N has dome-type 6mm drivers and weighs around 34g. It’s got the Ambient Sound Mode which allows users to switch between Voice and Normal modes. The neckband headphones feature Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) which is Sony’s proprietary tech for providing superior audio quality.

Sony neckband headphones are crafted from an elastic material that should allow it to feel more robust and lightweight when in use. Sony claims that the neckband will provide 6.5 hours of battery when noise cancellation is on and an hour more when its off.

The headphones are also compatible with Google Assistant and Siri so one can get updates and connect with friends handsfree.

Price and availability

The WI-C600N neckband headphones are priced at Rs 10,990 and will be available starting February 27 across India. The neckband headphones come in black color.