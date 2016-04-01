The 10 best OS X features of all time

Things were very different 15 years ago. People bought records in shops. Trousers didn't hang around people's knees. What we thought were smartphones were essentially bricks with buttons on them. Operating systems were fifty shades of grey, and not in a sexy way.

And then Apple launched OS X.

It wasn't a surprise - OS X 10.0 had been unveiled at MacWorld Expo in 2000 - but consumers could actually get their hands on it in 2001 for the princely sum of $129. It looked and felt amazing: a quantum leap from the ageing Mac OS, and in a different league from Windows 95.

It felt like the future - and over the next 15 years it evolved to become even better. These are our 10 favorite OS X features of all time.