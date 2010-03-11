Microsoft loses appeal in $290 million patent case

Microsoft was asked to stop selling its popular word-processing software in the US last August by a Texan court, relating to a patent infringement case by Canadian company i4i.

i4i was claiming that the software giant was guilty of infringing patents - specifically that Microsoft "willingly violated" a 1998 patent regarding methods for reading XML.

Microsoft appealed against the Canadian company's claim, but that appeal has now been turned down by the court.

David beats Goliath

i4i is claiming that its patent "prohibits Microsoft from selling or importing to the United States any Microsoft Word products that have the capability of opening .XML, .DOCX or DOCM files (XML files) containing custom XML".

The latest decision made by the court is as follows: "a panel for the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit issued a revised opinion in i4i v. Microsoft which affirms the 11 August 2009 Final Judgment by The Honorable Judge Leonard Davis that ruled in favour of i4i and found that Microsoft had wilfully infringed i4i's U.S. Patent No. 5,787,449."

Loudon Owen, Chairman of i4i, says of the decision: "The appeals court has again upheld the lower court's decision in its entirety. In addition, it issued a more detailed analysis in concerning the finding of willfulness in this case. The determination that Microsoft willfully infringed i4i's patent stands.""

"Michel Vulpe, founder of i4i and co-inventor, added: "i4i is especially pleased with the court's continued decision to uphold the injunction, an important step in protecting the property rights of inventors. i4i continues to offer custom XML solutions.""

Via The Guardian