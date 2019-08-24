Scotland vs France live stream: how to watch today's rugby international online from anywhere

In this double bill of a Rugby World Cup 2019, Scotland are looking for some sweet revenge after being comprehensively beaten in France last weekend. It should be another fabulous encounter and you can live stream Scotland vs France rugby action from anywhere using this guide.

Scotland vs France - where and when Today's international match takes place at the famous Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland. The game kicks off on Saturday August 24 at 1.10pm BST, so that's 2.10pm back in France.

To be frank, it was a fair walloping that Scotland took at the hands of Les Bleus when they met in Nice last Saturday. The final score was 32-3, but France's 20-point lead at the halfway stage meant the writing was on the wall way before the 80 minutes were up. Full-back Maxime Médard scored two of his team's five tries, while Camille Lopez added a further seven points with the boot from fly-half. Could Jacques Brunel's squad finally be clicking just in time for the World Cup next month?

There were very few positives for the Scots to take back home with them. Gregor Townsend will have a real job on his hands to get them mentally and physically ready for the return leg in Edinburgh. Perhaps the stirring Murrayfield crowd can give them the lift they need.

It should be another telling warm up game for both teams ahead of the World Cup and it's a match you can watch live - no matter where in the world you are - by following our France vs Scotland live stream tips below.

How to live stream rugby union when you're not in your country

How to live stream Scotland vs France in the UK

The still little-known Premier Sports sometime comes up trumps with some big sporting events, and that's exactly what's happened for this Test rugby match. An £11.99 subscription (or £99 for the year) allows you to watch the Premier Player online, or you can add it to your existing Sky or Virgin TV service. Not in the UK this weekend? Not a problem - simply download and install a VPN and use a UK location to watch live as if you were back home. Full instructions above.

Live stream Scotland vs France in Australia

beIN Sports 3 is the channel to head for the rugby if you're Down Under. If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your package for an extra fee. No worries if you aren't though as you can also subscribe to beIN as a standalone subscription that can be watched on your laptop, desktop computer or mobile device. That costs $19.99 per month after you've taken advantage of a FREE two week trial.

Watch Scotland vs France in New Zealand

Sorry folks...we can't seem to find anywhere that suggests this game will be shown in New Zealand. Not even on Spark Sport that will be taking care of the Rugby World Cup coverage in New Zealand.

How to watch a Scotland vs France live stream in the US