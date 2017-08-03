Trending

Samsung's next wearable will fuse smartwatch with fitness tracker

Blending two sub-categories for the next wave of wearables

According to a survey sent out by Samsung’s SmartLab division, its next wearable could be a hybrid that brings together the best of the Samsung Gear S3 and Samsung Gear Fit 2

We’ve heard murmurs that the Samsung Gear S4 is on the calendar for release in late 2017, but there’s certainly room for another device, especially one that’s as much a fitness tracker as it is a smartwatch.

This survey in question asks those who received the email, which includes SamMobile, for their feedback on a product concept that “takes the best from Gear S3 and Gear Fit 2. 

"The product is in the form of a smartwatch (rather than an active tracker) and offers maximum comfort… great peace of mind withstanding water to the point where it is swim proof”.

A plausible fit

It’s nice to see that Samsung is, from what it seems, actively looking for a way to merge two of its biggest strengths in wearables: its slick widget-based user interface and its unparalleled fitness tracking capabilities. 

Going beyond that, offering a device that looks the part alongside both your more sporty and dressy wardrobe will go a long way in attracting a large audience. 

And while the functionality of Gear Fit 2 and Gear S3 are unique enough to stand apart for different consumers, offering a smarter fitness tracker and a more capable smartwatch all-in-one is a smart move. 

Additionally, it could help to keep Samsung near the top of consideration for those selecting between the upcoming health-focused Fitbit smartwatch and the Apple Watch 3.

Via 9to5Google

