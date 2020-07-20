Samsung teases what looks like Galaxy Fold 2

With all eyes on its unpacked event scheduled for August 5, Samsung is cranking up its hype machine and creating buzz around the event and also the products that it is likely to unveil at the event.

And it looks like it will release the second edition of its Galaxy Fold (Galaxy Fold 2) at the upcoming Unpacked Event, if one were to go by a teaser video uploaded by it on a social media platform.

Samsung’s UK office has, on its official twitter account, put out a video clip that features a drop of rose gold paint transforming into a symmetrical shape assumed to be a butterfly.

As it happens, it also showcased the date of the Galaxy Unpacked event, August 5.

The butterfly image is generally linked to Samsung’s first foldable device Galaxy Fold rolled out last year.

The Unpacked Event will officially roll out the Galaxy Note 20 series.

A new look unfolds. 05.08.2020 pic.twitter.com/OHaF4zCy2CJuly 19, 2020

Speculation rife

Ahead of the event, analysts and tipsters have been discussing whether Samsung would go ahead and launch Galaxy Fold 2 along with Note 20. Tipsters have even suggested that Samsung may not go for Galaxy Fold 2 at the event as it has been hamstrung by the slower software development for the new foldable gadget.

But the formal official teaser of sorts may put to rest all the speculation. It is now most likely that the Galaxy Fold 2 will release along with at least two models belonging to the Galaxy Note 20 lineup and Galaxy Z Flip 5G version.

For the record, thus far, we have seen leaks for the Note 20 Ultra, the Galaxy Tab S7+, "Galaxy Beans" earbuds, and a Galaxy Z Flip 5G.

The Galaxy Fold 2, featuring a 7.7-inch main display, is also rumoured to be retailed for $1,990, the price at which its predecessor was available. Or even less, as per market gossip.

Galaxy Fold 2 rumoured specs

As per Ross Young, founder and CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants, a well-known tipster, too, in a series of tweets, had said that the Fold 2 could have a larger display on the inside coming at 7.5 inches, versus the original's 7.3-inch display. The front display on the Fold 2 might also be bigger, at 6.23 inches compared to the much smaller 4.3-inch cover on its predecessor.

Fold 2 could come with a 120Hz refresh rate. It may not come with an S Pen is the popular speculation. Fold 2 might feature Samsung's Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) as featured on the Galaxy Z Flip.