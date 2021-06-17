Samsung joins the alliance of smartphone makers to improve file sharing

Almost every smartphone maker has a proprietary solution that helps users transfer files to smartphones of the same company. However, these solutions do not work as desired if you want to share images, videos, or any other data to phone from other OEMs.

In order to find a solution of this problem, a couple of years back three Chinese smartphone makers - Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo came together to create a platform called Mutual Transmission Alliance (MTA). The sole aim of this alliance is to facilitate faster peer to peer data transfer.

It is now reported that even Samsung has joined this elite league of OEMs that now also has brands like ASUS, Black Shark, Hisense, MEIZU, OnePlus, Realme, and ZTE as its other members.

According to the report, Samsung will now be able to integrate MTA protocols into its Quick Share feature which in turn will allow users to transfer data between smartphones and laptops of different brands seamlessly.

The technology developed by these companies does not require internet connectivity and relies on Bluetooth (BLE standard) for fast pairing to transfer files that include - images, music, document, video, compressed package and other specifications. Once paired, the actual data transfer happens over a P2P connection based on Wi-Fi Direct. The average speed of data transfer under this protocol is around 20 Mbps.

With that being said, there are some tools already available in the core Android operating system like Nearby Share. This is designed by Google to help transfer data between smartphones and laptops. However, compared to the protocol developed by MTA, the data transfer speed in Nearby Share is very slow and has a high failure rate.

Samsung on the other hand also has its own file-sharing tech, however, being a part of a common ecosystem will allow the South Korean brand to leverage the technology and allow its users to easily share data with their friends and family members. As of now, there is no timeline as to when Samsung starts rolling out the new and improved file-sharing system for its users.

