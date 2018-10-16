Samsung Galaxy Note 10 could have a mammoth screen

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 only launched recently, packing a big 6.4-inch screen, but we’re already hearing rumors about the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 – including suggestions that it could have an even bigger display.

According to sources in the "electronics industry", speaking to The Bell, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will have a 6.66-inch screen. Samsung apparently decided on this size earlier in October, and has already delivered the specifications to Samsung Display (its OLED panel supplier).

As we're still almost a year from the likely launch of the Galaxy Note 10 we'd take this with a huge side of salt – and even if it is true, it's possible that Samsung would change its mind between now and when mass production starts.

Bigger than Apple

However, it's not an unbelievable claim. Phone screen sizes have been steadily growing for years now, and with the iPhone XS Max topping the Galaxy Note 9 with its 6.5-inch screen, Samsung might want to get back on top.

Surprisingly, this isn't even the first rumor we've heard about the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, with an earlier one claiming that the phone is codenamed 'Da Vinci' – a suggestion perhaps that the S Pen would be getting some upgrades.

We'd expect to hear plenty more rumors between now and launch, but don't expect the news to really hot up until the Samsung Galaxy S10 has launched, as that's the company's next flagship.

The foldable Samsung Galaxy X might also land before the Note 10

Via Android Community