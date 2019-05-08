Samsung Galaxy Fold pre-orders will be canceled unless customers say otherwise

Following the news that Samsung's Galaxy Fold has been officially delayed with no new release date in sight, the South Korean electronics giant has emailed US customers who pre-ordered the foldable device with an update on its current status, as reported by Droid Life.

Stating that it is "making progress in enhancing the Galaxy Fold", Samsung has admitted that currently, it "cannot confirm the anticipated ship date yet" and that it will provide further information on shipping "in the coming weeks."

Unless it has a customer's express permission to keep a pre-order active, US Federal Trade Commission regulations mean that Samsung must cancel all Galaxy Fold pre-orders in the US if it hasn't released the device before May 31, 2019.

The email goes on to directly ask customers if they would like to keep their Galaxy Fold pre-orders beyond the May 31 deadline, presenting a clickable button that allows them to opt in.

Image credit: Droid Life

In response to Droid Life's story, a spokesperson for Samsung reached out to offer the following statement:

"Samsung Electronics America is committed to keeping our customers informed on the status of their Galaxy Fold preorder. While we continue to make progress in enhancing the Galaxy Fold, a new release date has not yet been announced. Because of this, we have recently contacted our preorder customers to provide them information on their options as we move forward.

"As per U.S. regulations, we are required to notify customers that their preorders will be cancelled in the event the product has not been shipped by May 31st. Samsung Electronics America is offering customers an option to keep their orders past this date and customers may also cancel their orders at any time.

"Samsung values the trust our customers place in us and want to thank them for their patience and understanding.”