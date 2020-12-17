Samsung Galaxy A72 and A32 leaks detail these upcoming affordable 5G phones

Samsung could be on a mission to make 5G phones more affordable, as it seemingly has at least three low-end and mid-range 5G handsets in the works. While the Galaxy A52 5G leaked recently, we’re now learning more about the slightly higher-end Samsung Galaxy A72 5G, and the entry-level Galaxy A32 5G.

In the case of the Galaxy A72 5G there are now high-quality renders, shared by OnLeaks (a leaker with a good track record).

They show a phone with a glass back, an aluminum frame, a punch-hole selfie camera in the top center of the screen, and a fairly large quad-lens camera block in the top left corner of the rear. You can also see a 3.5mm headphone port.

Here comes an exclusive look at #Samsung's upcoming #GalaxyA72 5G! #VoiceCommunity #OnlyOnVoice@VoiceHQ⭕️ exclusive -> https://t.co/lMadF7z4mJ pic.twitter.com/vDu8McaeYlDecember 16, 2020

According to the source, the Samsung Galaxy A72 5G has a 6.7-inch flat screen, an in-screen fingerprint scanner, and dimensions of 165 x 77.4 x 8.1mm (rising to 9.9mm at the camera bump). They also speculate that the main camera will be at least 64MP.

The Samsung Galaxy A72 5G will apparently land in early 2021, with a price of around $599 (roughly £440 / AU$785).

While that’s quite affordable, the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G should be significantly cheaper. There’s no word on the price of this yet, but the number in the name suggests it will be much lower-end, and the phone has now been certified by the FCC (Federal Communications Commission), suggesting that it will probably land soon.

Other than the presence of 15W charging the certification - spotted by MySmartPrice - doesn’t reveal much, but earlier leaks suggest that it has a 6.5-inch screen and either three or four rear cameras.

It’s not clear exactly when either phone will land, but the Samsung Galaxy S21 is rumored to be launching on January 14, so it’s possible that one or both of these will land alongside it, giving Samsung fans some cheaper options.

Via GSMArena (1,2)