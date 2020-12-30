Samsung Galaxy A31 just got a price cut in India

Samsung Galaxy A31 which launched in India earlier this year just got a price cut. The new price brings the smartphone down under the 20,000 mark. Samsung has now dropped the price of the Galaxy A31 to Rs 17,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant across retail stores, Samsung Opera House, Samsung.com and leading online portals.

The Samsung Galaxy A31 is the successor to the Galaxy A30s which was launched back in September 2019. The device was globally announced a early this year.

Samsung Galaxy A31: Specs and features

The Galaxy A31 features a dew-drop notch at the top centre. It sports a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED panel with Infinity-U style notch. You get a resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels. Under the hood, instead of in-house Exynos or the Snapdragon SoC, the device opts for a MediaTek Helio P65 chipset. It is also paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage with micro SD card support up to 512GB.

The major upgrade from the predecessor comes in terms of the camera — the Galaxy A31 features a quad camera setup with a 48MP f/2.0 primary lens, an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lens, a 5MP depth(f/2.4) followed by a 5MP macro(f/2.4) shooter. There is a 20MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture. The rear camera supports features like live focus, 123-degree wide shots, AI doodle and up to 8x digital zoom.

Powering the phone is a be a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging via Type-C interface. It runs on OneUI 2.0 based on Android 10. For security, there is an on-screen fingerprint scanner.

Other features include a 3.5mm headphone jack, 4G, Wi-Fi(2.4GHz, 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, Samsung Knox security, and Dolby Atmos surround sound. The NFC here can be used for Samsung Pay. It comes in four colour options: Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush White and Prism Crush Blue.

