RedmiBook Pro to launch alongside the Redmi K40 series

RedmiBook Pro laptops will lauch in China on February 25 alongside the upcoming Redmi K40 series smartphones. The launch date was confirmed by the official handle on Weibo earlier today.

The Redmi NoteBook Pro series is said to have at least two variants - RedmiBook Pro 15 and RedmiBook Pro 15S. These laptops are expected to launch in multiple configurations. The laptops are expected to be unveiled on the same stage as the Redmi K40 series launch in China on February 25.

The new RedmiBook Pro is the first ‘Pro’ model in the RedmiBook lineup and was recently confirmed feature 11th Gen Tiger Lake H35 processor making it one of the first to do so. For now, after a series of teaser and posters, we have a few more specifications and features of the upcoming laptop series from Redmi.

RedmiBook Pro specs: what we know so far

Let’s start with what specs we know from the official teaser and posters. The Mi NoteBook handle on the micro-blogging platform, Weibo has already confirmed that the laptop will come with the new H series processor is built for thin and light gaming laptops. Since this is a ‘Pro’ variant, the laptop is expected to get a boost in terms of performance.

The new 11th generation Tiger Lake-H35 processor was announced a few weeks back at the CES 2021. The new 11th gen Tiger Lake H35 processor will be available with up to 4 cores and 8 threads and will boost up to 5GHz on a single core. Intel claims that this will be able to deliver up to 15% faster single-threaded performance over a 10th-generation H-series Core i7 processor.

Intel Core i7-11375H : 4 cores, 8 threads | 5GHz max Turbo | 35W max TDP

: 4 cores, 8 threads | 5GHz max Turbo | 35W max TDP Intel Core i7-11370H : 4 cores, 8 threads | 4.8GHz max Turbo | 35W max TDP

: 4 cores, 8 threads | 4.8GHz max Turbo | 35W max TDP Intel Core i5-11300H: 4 cores, 8 threads | 4.4GHz max Turbo | 35W max TDP

Further, the machine is also confirmed to pack in MX450 GPU and the laptop is also said to get a bump in terms of display resolution. The upcoming RedmiBook Pro is said to come with a 2K resolution. As for the build quality, the laptop will come with a metal body which looks premium from the images. Apart from that, the Redmi NoteBook Pro is said to feature SSD, built-in webcam, Type-C port, and an HDMI port.

In addition to the 11th Gen Tiger Lake H35 processor, the RedmiBook Pro is also expected to launch in two more variants as spotted by Gizchina a few weeks back. The RedmiBook Pro 15S is expected to feature AMD Ryzen 5 5600H and Ryzen 7 5800H as per the Geekbench listing. These laptops will have at least 16GB of RAM.

