RedmiBook Pro with 11th Gen Tiger Lake H35 processor to launch soon

RedmiBook Pro will be Xiaomi’s next-gen laptop that is soon expected to launch in China. This will also be the first ‘Pro’ model in the RedmiBook lineup and was recently teased.

On Chinese social media platform, Weibo, Xiaomi’s Mi NoteBook account has shared a teaser of the RedmiBook Pro. The RedmiBook Pro is confirmed to sport the 11th-generation Intel Core processor. The image reveals that the RedmiBook will be powered by the new Intel 11th Gen Tiger Lake H35 processor.

(Image credit: Weibo)

The current-gen RedmiBooks are powered by Intel U-series chipset. However, the new H series processor is built for thin and light gaming laptops. That said, the RedmiBook Pro is expected to bring in better performance as this is a ‘Pro’ model and should give a boost in terms of performance on the RedmiBook Pro.

The new 11th generation Tiger Lake-H35 processor was announced this week at CES 2021 which is said to power high-performance gaming laptops in a thin and light form factor. The primary aim with the chipset is to get some high-end gaming going on in a form factor that will fit in your travel bag easily.

The new 11th gen Tiger Lake H35 processor will be available with up to 4 cores and 8 threads and will boost up to 5GHz on a single core. Intel claims that this will be able to deliver up to 15% faster single-threaded performance over a 10th-generation H-series Core i7 processor. The company announced three processors in the new Tiger Lake-H35 series:

Intel Core i7-11375H : 4 cores, 8 threads | 5GHz max Turbo | 35W max TDP

: 4 cores, 8 threads | 5GHz max Turbo | 35W max TDP Intel Core i7-11370H : 4 cores, 8 threads | 4.8GHz max Turbo | 35W max TDP

: 4 cores, 8 threads | 4.8GHz max Turbo | 35W max TDP Intel Core i5-11300H: 4 cores, 8 threads | 4.4GHz max Turbo | 35W max TDP

While Xiaomi also hasn’t announced the exact launch date for the RedmiBook Pro yet, it is expected to launch the laptop soon in China. The Redmi K40 series is also on the horizon and we wouldn’t be surprised if the laptop also makes its debut on the same stage.