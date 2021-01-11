Redmi K40 with Snapdragon 888 to cost only CNY 2,999 (~Rs 34,000)

Redmi K40 series is all set to launch in China in February. The Redmi K40 series will succeed the Redmi K30 series which had multiple smartphones powered by both Snapdragon and MediaTek SoCs. The Redmi K40 with Snapdragon 888 is tipped to launch in China with a price tag of under Rs 35,000.

A tweet from Ice Universe handle has revealed the pricing and launch timeline of the upcoming Redmi K40 series. The Redmi K40 with Snapdragon 888 chipset will cost only CNY 2,999 which is around Rs 34,000. Currently, the only other Snapdragon 888 powered device available in the market is the Xiaomi Mi 11 which starts at CNY 3,999 (Rs 45,300). With the price tag of CNY 2,999, the Redmi K40 will not only undercut the Xiaomi Mi 11, but it is also likely to undercut many other upcoming flagship phones such as Samsung Galaxy S21, Realme Race, and more.

Xiaomi is the price killer. Next month, it will release Redmi K40 with Snapdragon 888. The price is only 2999 yuan, equivalent to $463. pic.twitter.com/92kbl96IFuJanuary 11, 2021

Redmi K40: What we know so far

According to the previous report , the Redmi K40 was spotted on Chinese 3C certification site with model number M2006J10C. The site revealed the Redmi K40 could pack in 33W fast charger and also support for 5G connectivity. Apart from that, rumours also claim that the Redmi K40 will be similar to the Mi CC 10.

The device as said earlier, will pack in the newest silicon from Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 888. This is an octa-core flagship chipset with a clock speed of 2.84GHz. It also brings up to a 25% uplift in overall CPU performance. On the gaming front, the Adreno 660 GPU brings up to 35% faster graphics rendering compared to the previous generation.

Apart from these details, there aren’t many details on the phones yet. We should hear more about the exact launch date as well as the specs in the coming days.

For context, the Redmi K30 series had multiple devices under its belt which includes Redmi K30, Redmi K30 Pro, Redmi K3S, Redmi K30i, Redmi K30 5G, K30 Ultra, K30 Racing Edition, and K30 Racing Edition. Among these, the Redmi K30 was launched as Poco X2 in India.