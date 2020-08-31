The Redmi K30 5G with Snapdragon 765G might launch in India soon

Towards the end of last year, Xiaomi unveiled the Redmi K30 series in China, which went on to have many more members in the eventual months. A new tip suggests that the popular mid-ranger might be on its way to India.

The Redmi K30 and K30 5G were announced in December of last year. The non-5G variant made it to India as the Poco X2, but the rest of the family members were nowhere to be seen. Almost nine months later, the Redmi K30 5G might finally launch in India. Considering that the Redmi K20 series is more than a year old at this point, a refresh does make sense.

According to Ishan Agarwal, the Redmi K30 5G will launch in India in the near future, in the Frost White and Mist Purple colours. He expects only three configurations to be initially available — 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB. Information around expected pricing was not shared.

Exclusive for @Pricebaba: #Xiaomi *may* launch the Redmi K30 5G soon in India. Yes, with the K30 5G name.-First #Redmi 5G phone to launch in India (possibly with SD765G)-Frost White & Mist Purple with upto 8+128GB ConfigurationFor more, link: https://t.co/rHZfzWuyfZ pic.twitter.com/AvwoOVqaeDAugust 30, 2020

Redmi K30 5G specs

The Redmi K30 5G was one of the first smartphones to be powered by the Snapdragon 765G chipset, and also held the crown for the cheapest 5G phone for a short while. Built on a 7nm EUV+ node, it is an octa-core chipset that has an integrated model along with Adreno 620 graphics.

The other big upgrade comes with the display, as the Redmi K30 5G sports a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The selfie cameras are housed in a punch-hole cutout on the top left. There’s a 20MP primary shooter along with a 2MP depth sensor for portraits.

On the back is a quad-camera setup consisting of a 64MP (Sony IMX686) primary camera, followed by an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. The Redmi K30 5G runs off a 4,500mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging over USB Type-C.

Redmi K30 5G price

In China, the phone starts at CNY 1,999 (~Rs 20,500) for the base variant with 6GB of RAM and 64GB storage. The 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at CNY 2,299 while the 8GB + 128GB model is priced at CNY 2,599. The delay in it arriving to India could have an impact on the pricing as well.