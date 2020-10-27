Redmi K30S with Snapdragon 865 and triple rear cameras announced in China

Xiaomi is not new to rebranding. Since the brand sells phones under three different brands, rebranding phones help the company maintain its portfolios in different markets. It has now launched the Mi 10T as Redmi K30S back home in China.

To recall, Mi 10T was launched last month in India along with the Mi 10T Pro and comes with 5G-capable Snapdragon 865 SoC, 64-megapixel camera and a large display with the adaptive sync refresh rate.

Redmi K30S specifications

The Redmi K30S comes with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ LCD panel that comes equipped with a new feature called AdaptiveSync that switches the refresh rates between 30Hz, 48Hz, 50Hz, 60Hz, 90Hz, 120Hz and 144Hz based on the content is being consumed on the phone.

The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 865 SoC which isn’t the latest chipset from Qualcomm, however, it is still one of the best mobile chipsets as of now and is 5G capable. The Redmi K30S comes with 8GB of RAM and for storage, it has 128GB and 256GB storage options.

For optics, there is a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5-megapixel super macro camera while on the front it has a 20-megapixel selfie camera. A telephoto lens is missing from the ensemble so is the OIS on the rear-facing cameras, however, you still get 8K video recording.

The Redmi K30S is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery which comes with support for 33W fast charging over the Type C port. Other features include NFC, Bluetooth 5.1, WiFi-6 and Stereo speakers. The phone runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 10.

Redmi K30S price

The Redmi K30S has been made available in a couple of colour options – Moonlight Silver and Interstellar Black and is priced at RMB 2599 for the base 8GB+128GB variant while the 8GB+256GB has been priced at RMB 2799. The phone is available to preorder already and Xiaomi will offer an RMB 300 discount during the annual Singles Day sale on November 11th.

Via: FoneArena